Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

