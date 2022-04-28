Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00100670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.