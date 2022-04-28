Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $27,743.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00101613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

