CryptEx Price Tops $5.74 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $5.74 or 0.00014265 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $487,677.17 and $576.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,206.69 or 0.99967999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

