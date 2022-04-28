Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,258.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $93,258.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.24 or 0.07278144 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055096 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,924,408 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.