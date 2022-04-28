CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several brokerages have commented on CTS. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get CTS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 28.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 184,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.71. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.40%.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.