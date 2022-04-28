Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

CFR stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.32. 650,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

