Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cummins by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,556,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,974. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

