Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Raised to $16.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.72.

CURLF stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

