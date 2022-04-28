CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 4.2% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.51. 14,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 747,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $1,742,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

