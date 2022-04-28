D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $48,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of DHI opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

