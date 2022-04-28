DA Davidson Cuts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $440.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $521.42.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $370.50 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $368.72 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.97.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

