DAFI Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $8.12 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 27% lower against the dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $328,649.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,870,516 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

