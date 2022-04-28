Dai 24 Hour Volume Hits $229.29 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Dai has a total market cap of $8.94 billion and approximately $229.29 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 8,944,360,050 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

