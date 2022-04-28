Datamine Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,473.56 (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $190,473.56 and approximately $4,737.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00255335 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $724.24 or 0.01843074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,270 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

