Datamine (DAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,854.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $272,302.14 and approximately $18,854.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 110.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00251431 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $726.84 or 0.01830313 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,047 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

