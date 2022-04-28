Davis R M Inc. Acquires 8,233 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. 10,400,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

