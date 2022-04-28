Davis R M Inc. Buys 9,435 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.05. 40,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.