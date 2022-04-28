Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

