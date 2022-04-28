Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 562,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,014. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

