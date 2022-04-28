Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

LLY traded up $8.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.64. 140,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,559. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.