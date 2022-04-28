Davis R M Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 799,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.