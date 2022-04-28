Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

