Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.93 on Thursday, reaching $567.47. 22,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $594.69 and a 200-day moving average of $584.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

