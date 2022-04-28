Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. 915,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,616. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

