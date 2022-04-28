Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,545 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,206,783 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 973,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,379. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.