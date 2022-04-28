Davis R M Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.15. 1,739,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.