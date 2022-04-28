Davis R M Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,271. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.62. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $201.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

