Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 857,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,032. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

