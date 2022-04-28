Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

