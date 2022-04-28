Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

VFC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

