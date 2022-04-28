Davis R M Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.05. 1,816,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,423. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.44 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

