Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, reaching $447.18. 770,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,645. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $445.72 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.28.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

