Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,060 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $42,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $8.01 on Wednesday, reaching $279.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,943,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,494. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.