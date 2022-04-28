Davis R M Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. 2,709,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

