Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $87,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $578.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.12 and its 200 day moving average is $540.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

