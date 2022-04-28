DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for about 4.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of DaVita worth $21,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.91. 698,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

