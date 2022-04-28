Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.