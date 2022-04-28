DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Achieves $6.24 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 8% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $7,957.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.75 or 0.07371750 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052512 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

