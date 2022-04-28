Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 225,760 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $8.04 on Thursday, hitting $377.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

