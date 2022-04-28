Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,653.5% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 225,760 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $385.53 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.13 and a 200-day moving average of $373.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

