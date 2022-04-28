DeFi Bids (BID) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $581.00

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $427,125.71 and $581.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,411,190 coins and its circulating supply is 23,164,164 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

