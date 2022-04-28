DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

