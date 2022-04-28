DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Cap of $179,553.71

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, DeHive has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $179,553.71 and approximately $69,924.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.69 or 0.07318417 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

