DeHive Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $182,214.06 and $157,281.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.29 or 0.07367823 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059835 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

