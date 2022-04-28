Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 29,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,666. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

