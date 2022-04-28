Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406,141 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.32% of Delta Air Lines worth $329,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 445,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,819,177. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

