Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE DEN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. 563,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,067. Denbury has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

