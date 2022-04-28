Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128,229 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.90% of Denison Mines worth $54,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Denison Mines by 163.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 345,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 214,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

