Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

